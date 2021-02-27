Leeds United v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds United v Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 27 February, 5.30pm GMT

Leeds will be looking to build on their midweek victory over Southampton when they face Aston Villa this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side climbed into the top half of the Premier League table when they beat Saints 3-0 last time out. European qualification is probably beyond the Whites, but it is testament to the season they are having that there is no concern at Elland Road about an immediate return to the Championship. You never know what you are going to get with Leeds, and Aston Villa could cause them problems on the counter-attack, but the club’s supporters will be looking up rather than down as the business end of the season approaches.

Dean Smith’s side are above Leeds going into Saturday’s clash, but the Whites will climb above them if they are victorious. Villa have won only one of their last four matches and will be without star man Jack Grealish for this game, with the club captain potentially out until after the international break in March. That is a huge blow to Villa’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s edition of the Europa League.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Leeds United 5/4 Draw 27/10 Aston Villa 41/20

As well as Grealish, Villa will be without the hamstrung Matty Cash and long-term absentee Wesley Moreas. Kortney Hause is still out but is closing in on a return, so Ezri Konsa will continue alongside Tyrone Mings at centre-back. At the top of the pitch Ollie Watkins will be supported by two of Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore.

Mateusz Klich will undergo a late fitness test but the Polish midfielder is unlikely to start for Leeds. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees, while Robin Koch, Ian Poveda, Rodrigo Moreno, Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton will play no part here. Leeds could end the weekend as high as eighth if they win and other results go their way.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply

Use a VPN to watch a Leeds United v Aston Villa live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.