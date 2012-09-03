McCarthy recalled to South Africa squad

The former Blackburn Rovers and West Ham striker, who missed out on playing at the 2010 World Cup on home soil after South Africa dropped him for failing to meet fitness targets and for breaking a hotel curfew, is set for his first international in more than two years.

After playing for more than a decade in Europe, including winning the Champions League with Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2004, the 34-year-old returned home last season to score 12 times and win the domestic championship with Orlando Pirates.