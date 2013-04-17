Nice striker Maupay out for rest of season

"He will undergo surgery on his ligament next Wednesday. He will be back in October," Puel told a news conference.

"This proves that we must remain careful with young players. We did everything to protect him but this kind of incident can happen."

The 16-year-old, who turned professional in January, scored three goals in 15 league games with Nice this season.

Nice are fifth in the standings, two points from a Champions League preliminary round spot with six games left.