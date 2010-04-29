Pachuca win CONCACAF Champions League
By app
MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Paraguayan Edgar Benitez struck in the second minute of stoppage time to give Pachuca the CONCACAF Champions League title with a dramatic 1-0 win over Cruz Azul in the second leg of the final on Wednesday.
Cruz Azul, runners-up for the second year in a row, were set to celebrate after their 2-1 win at home in the first leg before Benitez struck to settle the final on the away goals rule.
Pachuca, who won the trophy for the fourth time since 2002, qualify for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in December.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.