Swansea sign defender Amat from Espanyol
Swansea City have signed Spanish central defender Jordi Amat from Espanyol for 2.5 million pounds, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The deal is subject to a medical and international clearance, Swansea said.
Amat, who has featured for Spain at every age group from Under-16s to Under-21s, spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.
