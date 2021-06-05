Wales v Albania live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

Wales v Albania live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 5 June, 5pm BST

Wales will continue their Euro 2020 preparation with a warm-up friendly against Albania on Saturday.

Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in what was the national team’s greatest ever achievement. There has been much change since then, with Chris Coleman having vacated the managerial hot seat in 2017. Ryan Giggs is now the permanent manager, but Rob Page will be in charge throughout Euro 2020 as the Manchester United legend awaits trial on charges of assault.

Wales have been drawn in perhaps the most open group of the tournament. Italy are the favourites to advance in top spot, but Switzerland, Turkey and the Welsh themselves will all have ambitions of reaching the knockout phase. A third-place finish could be sufficient given the format of the 24-team competition.

Wales might expect to play on the counter-attack in each of their group games, but the task against Albania in this warm-up friendly will be a little different. Their opponents will probably have a lesser share of possession, forcing Wales to dictate the play. That will be a useful test for Page and his players, even if they will hope to play a transition-based game at the tournament proper.

Wales will line up in their usual 3-4-3 formation, although it is unclear whether Page will choose his strongest possible side. He will certainly have next weekend’s meeting with Switzerland in mind when it comes to choosing the XI, and any players nursing minor injuries will be given the night off.

Albania finished fourth in their Euro 2020 qualifying group and never really looked like troubling the top two. Beating Wales would be a good result, though, and they will be determined to make life difficult for the Dragons. Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, Albania’s most well-known player, is not in their squad for the current international break.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

