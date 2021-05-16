West Brom vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Brom vs Liverpool live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 16, 4.30pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap to the top four when they take on West Brom on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 on Thursday. Liverpool were good value for all three points despite a slow start, and they have their fate in their own hands after Chelsea lost to Arsenal the previous evening. If the Reds win all three of their remaining games, they will qualify for the Champions League.

The fixture list looks favourable, with Burnley and Crystal Palace to come, but Liverpool must get the job done against West Brom first. Sam Allardyce would no doubt love to derail their ambitions, but the Reds have found form again and should emerge from the West Midlands triumphant.

West Brom’s fate was sealed with a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last time out. That result sent Allardyce’s side down to the Championship, with the Baggies now 11 points adrift of 17th-placed Brighton.

West Brom did rally last month, memorably thrashing Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge and also overcoming Southampton at The Hawthorns, but it was a case of too little, too late. They will be back in the Championship next term, although it has not yet been decided whether Allardyce will be a part of their attempt to return to the top table at the first time of asking.

Liverpool will again have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson. Ozan Kabak has joined his team-mates on the treatment table, so Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams will resume their centre-back partnership here. Naby Keita has an outside chance of featuring, but James Milner and Ben Davies are major doubts.

West Brom have loanee midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles available again after he was unable to face parent club Arsenal last weekend. Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic are both injured.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a West Brom vs Liverpool live stream live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.