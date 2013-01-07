Yaya Toure out of hospital following fever
Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has been released from hospital after being admitted with a heavy fever over the weekend, the country's football federation said.
Manchester City's Toure, named African Footballer of the Year last month, missed the first two days of training in Abu Dhabi where his country's national team are preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.
Toure's brother Kolo told the Manchester City website that his brother was "back on his feet".
"Yaya had a couple of days off," he said.
The Ivorians have a warm-up match with Egypt in Abu Dhabi on January 14 and depart for South Africa on January 16.
Their first Group D match at the tournament is against Togo in Rustenburg on January 22.
