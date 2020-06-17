Vote for your favourite Premier League goal in our Twitter World Cup

After three months, a lot of discussion, an interlude of Bundesliga football and a lot of hype, the greatest league on Earth returns tonight.

So to celebrate, we thought we’d look through the archives - but with a little twist.

There have been plenty of goals scored over the years in the Premier League. Mazy runs, half-line lobs, stunning volleys and unique pieces of skill have delighted us and bedazzled. But what’s the greatest goal in Premier League history?

Let's decide this once and for all...1️⃣6️⃣ goals ⚽️1️⃣ hour to vote in the group stage ⌚️Let's go! 🚦 pic.twitter.com/fq64KabO3MJune 17, 2020

We’ve whittled it down to a mere 16 - an impossible feat that no doubt excludes your favourite, but that’s a risk we’re willing to take. From our shortlist below, we want you to choose the best goal ever.

Voting for the group stage begins at 11am. You can catch the quarter-finals between 12pm and 1pm - the semi-finals then have a two-hour window of 1pm-3pm. Our grand final is between 3pm and 5pm. Hop over @FourFourTwo on Twitter to vote throughout the day.

And the nominations are...

Group A

Dimitri Payet - for West Ham United against Middlesbrough, 2016

Matty Taylor - for Portsmouth against Sunderland, 2005

David Beckham - for Manchester United vs Wimbledon, 1996

Emre Can - for Liverpool against Watford, 2017

Group B

Rod Wallace - for Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur, 1994

Wayne Rooney - for Manchester United against Newcastle United, 2005

Dennis Bergkamp - for Arsenal against Newcastle United, 2002

Mark Davies - for Bolton Wanderers against Blackpool, 2010

Group C

Paolo Di Canio - for West Ham United against Wimbledon, 2000

Jack Wilshere - for Arsenal against Norwich City, 2013

Ruud Van Nistelrooy - for Manchester United against Fulham, 2003

Robin Van Persie - for Manchester United against Aston Villa, 2013

Group D

Tony Yeboah - for Leeds United against Liverpool, 1995

Olivier Giroud - for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, 2017

Pajtim Kasami - for Fulham against Crystal Palace, 2013

Matt Le Tissier - for Southampton against Newcastle United, 1993

