Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

There are 28 appointed referees for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Premier League referees are selected by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials in English professional football.

PREMIER LEAGUE OFFICIALS Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

Any referee selected in Select Group 1 can referee matches in the Premier League.

Simon Beck

Simon Beck of Milton Keynes has been a Select Group Assistant Referee since 2016. Beck turns 50 this season and ran the line at 27 games in the 2020/21 season.

Simon Bennett

Staffordshire-based Simon Bennett was assistant referee at the 2021 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, before going to Euro 2020. He also ran the line at three Champions League matches during the 2020/21 season.

Gary Beswick

Gary Beswick ran the line for 36 Premier League games in the 2020/21 season, along with four Champions League games and three Euro 2020 games during the summer. He was assistant referee during the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

Lee Betts

Norwich-based Lee Betts has been a Select Group and FIFA Assistant referee since August 2016. Betts was assistant for the League Cup final 2021.

Stuart Burt

Stuart Burt was assistant referee for three games of Euro 2020 and the FA Cup final 2021. The Northamptonshire linesman officiated 34 Premier League 2020/21 games and was the assistant referee for the 2021 and 2012 FA Cup finals.

Darren Cann

Darren Cann of Great Yarmouth is a former Norwich City youth player who became a Class 1 referee in 1993. He is one of the most experienced assistant referees in Europe, having officiated at the four most prestigious appointments in English football (FA Cup Final 2006, FA Community Shield 2007, Carling Cup Final 2007, Championship Play-Off Final 2007), along with the Champions League final and World Cup final.

Dan Cook

Dan Cook first became a Football League linesman in the 2012/13 season. He has since officiated at over 140 Premier League matches.

Neil Davies

Neil Davies officiated 27 Premier League games in 2020/21 and has been linesman at 96 Championship matches prior to this season. Davies is London-based and has a MMath focused in Mathematics from Oxford University.

Derek Eaton

Derek Eaten is from Gloucestershire and has officiated over 150 Premier League. He first joined the top tier in 2013/14 after refereeing at Football League level since 2010.

Constantine Hatzidakis

Constantine Hatzidakis first started refereeing in the Football League in 2012. He first ran the line in the Premier League in 2014 and since 2019, he has been assistant referee at three Europa League matches as well as the 2019 FA Cup final.

Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes is from West Yorkshire and has been assistant referee at over 200 Premier League matches since 2012/13. He first officiated in the Football League in 2009.

Nick Hopton

Nick Hopton was assistant referee at 30 matches during the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2014. In 2018, he officiated one match as an assistant between Fjolnir Reykjavik and IBV Vestmannaeyjar in the Urvalsdeild league in Iceland.

Ian Hussin

Ian Hussin was assistant for the 2018 FA Cup final as well the Spain vs Portugal friendly before Euro 2020. He has been the linesman at over 200 games and first refereed in the Football League in 2011.

Peter Kirkup

A veteran of the Premier League, Peter Kirkup first officiated in the league in 2008. He has since been assistant referee for 27 Champions League and went to Euro 2012 before retiring from international duty as a linesman.

Scott Ledger

Former soldier Scott Ledger first ran the line in the Football League in 2009 and as of the end of the 2020/21 season, he had racked up 390 appearances in the Premier League. He was assistant referee for the 2013 Community Shield.

Harry Lennard

By the end of the 2020/21 season, Sussex-based Harry Lennard reached the milestone of having been linesman for 250 Premier League matches. He first ran the line in the Football League in 2009 and has been involved in three Europa League games.

Simon Long

Referee Representative on Cornwall FA’s Football Management Board, Simon Long has been assistant at over 360 Premier League matches. He’s also been a linesman at 22 European club games.

James Mainwaring

James Mainwaring of Tottington is a Select Group Assistant Referee who only joined the Premier League as a regular linesman for the 2020/21 season. He has however run the line at over 160 Championship matches and a further 50 in League One and League Two since 2013.

Sian Massey-Ellis

Coventry-born Sian Massey-Ellis MBE was appointed to the FIFA list of women assistant referees in 2009 and turned professional in 2010. Massey-Ellis was an assistant in the 2018 UEFA Women's Champions League Final and has been part of the Select Group of match officials since 2011, running the line at over 150 Premier League matches.

Adam Nunn

Adam Nunn has been linesman at 16 Champions League matches and 14 Europa League games prior to the 2021/22 season. As of the start of the 2021/22 season, Nunn has officiated 195 Premier League matches and first ran the line in the Football League in 2009.

Marc Perry

Marc Perry has been assistant referee at 230 Premier League matches and over 60 Championship matches. Perry was an official for the 2020 Community Shield and 2021 EFL Trophy final.

Dan Robathan

Dan Robathan was assistant referee for 30 Premier League matches for the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2011 at the age of 22. The Coventry-based assistant referee ran the line at the FA Vase Final 2013, ETC Trophy Final 2016 and League One playoff final in 2016.

Mark Scholes

Mark Scholes has refereed over 230 games in the Premier League since 2008 and 30 FA Cup games in that time. He was assistant referee for the 2020 Community Shield.

Eddie Smart

West Midlands-based Eddie Smart has been an assistant referee in the Premier League since 2014, racking over 250 matches on the line in England’s top four divisions. Smart was assistant at the 2018 Community Shield.

Wade Smith

Wade Smith is a new addition to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season. Smith joins four new referees for the season - Jarred Gillett, Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington and John Brooks - and ran the line at 29 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.

Richard West

A Premier League assistant referee since 2008, Richard West has officiated over 400 matches in England’s top four tiers. West was linesman at the 2012 Community Shield.

Matthew Wilkes

Matthew Wilkes was assistant referee for the 2019 FA Cup final and has run the line at over 160 Premier League matches. Wilkes first officiated in the Football League in 2011.

Tim Wood

His first season as a Premier League regular, Tim Wood was assistant referee 14 times during the 2020/21 season, racking over 150 games in the Championship before that. Wood first ran the line in the Football League in 2010.