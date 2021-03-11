Olympiacos v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Olympiacos v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 11 March, 8pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage as they begin their Europa League last-16 tie with Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Gunners have become regulars in this competition in recent years and will hope to reach the final as they did under Unai Emery in 2018/19. They did not do things the easy way in the round of 32, but overcoming Benfica was no mean feat and their dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory over the Portuguese giants will give Arsenal confidence going forward. Mikel Arteta knows that his own job prospects could depend on how well his team performs in this tournament, with Olympiacos representing tricky opposition.

The Greek side booked their place in the last 16 with a 5-4 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven. Olympiacos were in Manchester City’s Champions League group before Christmas, but a third-place finish saw them drop into Europe’s secondary club competition. The Greek Super League leaders have only lost two games at home this term, so this could be a tough game for the Gunners.

Arsenal will need to assess Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the match, with the youngster having complained of discomfort in his hip last week. His is the only injury issue for Arteta to deal with, which is pleasing for the Spaniard as the business end of the season approaches.

With Arsenal languishing in mid-table in the Premier League, the Europa League represents their best chance of securing a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League. As such, Arteta may soon begin to rest his key players in domestic games with an eye on continental competition.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rediscovered his scoring touch and will start up front, with Bukayo Saka providing support from one flank. Willian and Nicolas Pepe are competing for the remaining berth on the other wing, while Martin Odegaard looks set to get the nod at No.10 with Smith Rowe nursing a slight injury. Granit Xhaka looks set to keep his place in the centre of the park despite his error in Saturday's draw with Burnley.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch an Olympiacos v Arsenal live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal