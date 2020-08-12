Vakoun Bayo completes Toulouse loan move from Celtic

Celtic forward Vakoun Bayo has joined Ligue 2 club Toulouse on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 23-year-old Ivorian has made just 17 appearances and scored two goals since signing from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda in January 2019.

Bayo, who made only one Premiership start, was pictured in a Toulouse shirt on Saturday but the deal was delayed after manager Patrice Garande, assistant Jean-Marie Huriez and two first-team players all tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the cancellation of a friendly.