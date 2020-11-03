FIFA 21: The best Premier League starter team for less than 100k coins

Premier League players are ridiculously overpriced on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team due to their high demand and relatively low supply, but you don’t have to break the bank to put a solid Premier League squad together.

There’s a ton of affordable EPL players on FUT who can lead you to glory in the Weekend League and Division Rivals, and we’ve put together a whole squad of them, for less than 100k coins. Check it out below;

Note: The FUT market is always in flux, so some of the prices may vary.

GK: Alphonse Areola

Price: 800 coins

Due to how easy it is to score FIFA 21, you don’t need to worry too much about who you have in goal. That being said, you still need a quality shot-stopper to handle things between the sticks, and there aren’t many Premier League goalkeepers that can do that better than Fulham's Alphonse Areola.

Standing at 6’6 Areola has a massive reach in goal. He’s also one of the few Premier League goalkeepers with the ‘saves with feet’ trait, which essentially makes him an expert at saving low driven shots.

RB: Joao Cancelo

Price: 3k coins

Joao Cancelo is the very definition of a cheap beast. He costs just 3,000 coins, yet, he performs just as well as right-backs who cost a lot more. He’s got 86 pace, 83 dribbling and 77 defending, which is a pretty decent combination of stats.

If you apply a shadow chemistry style on Cancelo you’ll be able to bump his pace up to 97 while also boosting his defending to 86 - granting you the ability to keep up with speedsters like Mbappe and Traore.

CB: Fikayo Tomori

Price: 750 coins

On the surface, Fikayo Tomori’s card might not seem particularly great, however, he is one of the most overpowered defenders in the Premier League, because of one key stat - pace.

Pace is king in FIFA 21 - not just for strikers but for defenders too - and Tomori has plenty of it. He’s got 80 pace, but you could go a step further and bump his pace up to 92 with a shadow chemistry style.

CB: Nathan Ake

Price: 13k coins

Nathan Ake is a solid ball-playing centre-back. He has 77 short passing which allows him to accurately distribute the ball from deep positions, he’s also good at winning the ball back thanks to his 92-rated defensive awareness stat with a shadow chemistry style.

LB: Sergio Reguilon

Price: 800 coins

If you’re short on coins, you can’t go wrong with Sergio Regulion manning your left-flank. The Spaniard boasts 85 pace, 81 ball control and 80 stamina.

With a shadow chemistry style, his pace will skyrocket from 85 to 97, turning him into a speedster.

CM: Thomas Partey

Price: 13k coins

Thomas Partey is by far one of the best defensive midfielders in Ultimate Team. He boasts 92 stamina, 82 strength and 84 aggression which allows him to consistently win 50/50 battles in the air and on the ground.

He’s also quite good at distributing the ball thanks to his 81-rated passing stat. There aren’t many midfielders at this price range that can play as well as Partey, so be sure to add him to your team.

CM: Mateo Kovacic

Price: 1,500 coins

Kovakic is one of the best dribblers in the Premier League. He boasts 87 agility, 84 balance and 89 ball control, all of which allow him to dribble his way out of tight situations in the middle of the park.

He’s also pretty good at passing the ball, as evidenced by his 90-rated short passing stat. He’s a true maestro in the heart of midfield, and for just 1,500 coins, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not signing him.

RW: Gareth Bale

Price: 26k coins

When Bale secured his return to Tottenham Hotspur, FUT players around the world were overjoyed because they’d finally be able to use a Premier League version of Bale for the first time in nearly a decade.

Bale is an absolute powerhouse on the right-flank. He boasts 82 jumping, 77 strength as well as 98 pace with a hunter chemistry style. Once he gets on his bike, there’s no stopping him.

CAM: Hakim Ziyech

Price: 11k coins

Ziyech is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He’s got a 2-star weak foot, but with how OP shooting is this year, you’re barely going to notice it as long as you don’t shoot with his right foot often.

The former Ajax man is a footballing artist. He’s got 83 dribbling, 88 crossing, 89 short passing and 90 curve, allowing him to take players on successfully and distribute the ball with accuracy. For just 11k coins, Ziyech will give you a lot of bang for your buck.

LW: Wilfried Zaha

Price: 12k

Zaha is a force of nature in FUT. He’s strong, skillfull and pacey - he’s pretty much a defender's worst nightmare.

He boasts 90 pace, 87 dribbling and 77 strength. He also possesses a five-star skill rating which gives you a big bag of tricks to choose from when you’re looking to dribble past an opponent’s player.

Costing just 12k coins, you’d do well to let Zaha run the show from the left-flank.

ST: Rodrigo

Price: 6k coins

Rodrigo is one of the most overpowered players in FIFA 21. He’s adept making runs into dangerous areas and taking multiple players on at once.

With a marksman chemistry style he boasts 91 pace, 90 finishing and 86 dribbling, which is insane considering he costs a measly 6k coins.

