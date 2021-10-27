Mo Salah sees odds slashed for Ballon d'Or 2021

Mo Salah has seen his odds slashed for the Ballon d'Or 2021 following a series of world class performances for Liverpool.

At the beginning of September, Salah was a 50/1 rank outsider with Betfair for the biggest individual prize in football. Yet after an incredible start to the season, Salah has seen his odds slashed to 11/1, placing him fourth among the favourites.

In the Premier League, Salah is currently on a six-game scoring streak; a series which has taken in a stunning solo effort in a draw with Manchester City on matchday seven, and a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Manchester United on matchday nine. The Egyptian has 10 goals from the opening nine games of the Premier League season and five in three Champions League outings.

His form has led to calls for the Liverpool forward to receive the Ballon d'Or, with Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp dubbing him "the best player in the world right now". Salah's performances have seen him leapfrog the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order for the Ballon d'Or, a prize the 29-year-old has never previously won.

However, Salah does remain outside the top three candidates and will need to build on his impressive record if he is to stand a genuine chance of lifting the award in December's prize-giving. Ahead of him are Lionel Messi, who won the Copa America with Argentina in July, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski and Italy and Chelsea maestro Jorginho.

