Quiz! Can you name every manager to win the FA Cup in the 21st Century?

10 minutes on the clock, 23 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?

It is with great sadness that this weekend, clubs across the third-round ties of the FA Cup will pay their respects to Gianluca Vialli, who died this week at the age of 58.

Vialli was a legend in Italy when he rocked up on English shores in the 90s and took Chelsea by storm. The striker won an FA Cup in 1997 – and this was a huge deal. 27 long years and a relegation since their last, this trophy meant something to Blues fans.

Super Luca then went on to lift the last Cup at the old Wembley in 2000, triumphing against Aston Villa to become the first victorious manager of the competition in the 21st Century.

Since then, only one boss has lifted the trophy multiple times. Can you tell us every gaffer to win it?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in the Big Quiz of World Cup 2022?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?