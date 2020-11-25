Quiz! Can you name the Golden Boot winners in Europe's top five leagues since 2000?

Ten minutes on the clock, 113 players to guess.

William Ralph "Dixie" Dean scored 349 goals for Everton in 399 games. It's unlikely that record will ever be beaten - despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin's outstanding form.

But the truly insane thing about Dixie Dean is that during the 1927/28 season, he scored 60 goals. 60 - six-zero. In just 39 games. Unsurprisingly, the Toffees walked the league that season.

A fair few players have won the Golden Boot across Europe since 2000 but no one has quite done it with the prolificacy of Dean. It's much more common for strikers to have a 25-goal tally for the campaign - though a couple of entrants in this quiz have hit over 40 in a single season.

Well, we're looking for everyone across Europe's top fives who's won a Golden Boot since 2000. Dixie Dean isn't down - but if he were playing these days, he'd have probably won the award every season.

