How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV info, Preview

Watch Leeds vs Newcastle as two teams who love to go for the throat get a crack at each other live on TV on Saturday.

Leeds vs Newcastle key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

In Daniel Farke and Eddie Howe, Leeds United and Newcastle United have managers who like their players to run hard and play on the front foot.

Saturday's late game promises to be high-energy, high-octane and high-drama. What better way to end the day?

FourFourTwo has all the details you need to tuck into this feast of Premier League football, so read on for the lowdown on how to watch Leeds vs Newcastle online or on TV, from anywhere.

Where to watch Leeds vs Newcastle in the UK

Leeds vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK in the Saturday teatime slot.

Watch Leeds vs Newcastle in the US

In the USA, Leeds vs Newcastle will be broadcast on NBC and its streaming service Peacock.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch Leeds vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Leeds vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Newcastle have beaten Leeds only once in their last seven meetings. In the Yorkshire side's last spell in the Premier League there was nothing between them as they split the points in both fixtures.

But Leeds haven't beaten the Magpies since two games in December 2020 and January 2021, when they put a total of seven goals past Karl Darlow (now a Leeds player) in front of the empty stands.

Newcastle are waiting for their first win of the season after Monday's blockbuster against Liverpool on Tyneside.

The start of Newcastle's season and indeed most of their summer has been overshadowed by what's become a rather ugly transfer saga.

Alexander Isak has left Howe with a problem at centre-forward but with the transfer window creaking to a close the situation is set to be resolved by the signing of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade and, presumably, the subsequent sale of the wantaway Swede.

Woltemade solves a problem after the international break but Howe has a decision to make in the striker position against Leeds after Anthony Gordon's straight red card against Liverpool.

Leeds overpowered Everton in their first game after returning to the Premier League but got a harsh dose of reality at the Emirates last Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beat them 5-0, a chastening result swiftly followed by defeat on penalties against crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

All three Leeds players failed from the spot including Sean Longstaff, the Geordie midfielder signed from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

His former club represent a solid yardstick for the newly promoted outfit. The Magpies return to the Champions League next month and a positive result would set Farke's men up nicely for the season ahead.

Leeds vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 2-2 Newcastle

The only outcome we're backing here is goals. Fingers crossed.