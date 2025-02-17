Watch Leeds vs Sunderland: Live streams and TV channels for Championship showdown clash

Jobe Bellingham has been a key man in the centre of the park for Sunderland this season.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland for an enticing top-of-the-table clash between two Championship sides fighting it out for promotion to the Premier League. This guide explains how to watch Leeds v Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

It's an exciting time to be a Leeds United or Sunderland fan.

Certainly, in the case of the Black Cats, the prospect of Premier League football has felt like a distant proposition for far too long, with the club having spent a considerable stint in the third tier of English football.

Leeds United vs Sunderland: Key information • Date: Monday, 17 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Now, with exciting players like Chris Rigg, Enzo Le Fee and Jobe Bellingham in their ranks, led by Regis Le Bris, it looks like it could be there time.

But they'll need to rank in the top two in the Championship to guarantee their top-tier return, and they have Burnley, Sheffield United and Monday night's competitors Leeds for company.

Leeds have been in the Premier League more recently and only narrowly missed out last year, so it feels like a matter of time before they return, but players like Joel Piroe (14 Championship goals so far this season) won't stick around forever if there are offers elsewhere.

With the four frontrunners building beginning to leave the chasing pack behind, it is these games against each other that are likely to decide which two earn automatic promotion. It's only February, but already there's plenty on the line.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Leeds vs Sunderland live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Leeds United vs Sunderland on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in the US

In the US, you can stream Leeds v Sunderland on Paramount+ with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Are there any Leeds vs Sunderland free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Leeds vs Sunderland for free.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a Championship season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leeds United vs Sunderland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland streams globally

Can I watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Monday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.