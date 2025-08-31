How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV details, preview for blockbuster Premier League clash

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal as the Premier League champions meet perennial runners-up Arsenal in what could be a massive game in this year's title race.

Liverpool vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 31 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

After coasting to the Premier League title last season, Liverpool have a chance to make a statement as they host runners-up Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will have different ideas, though, and will see this clash as a chance to make a statement.

Both sides have taken the maximum six points so far. Who will claim the early advantage in a likely title race?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online from anywhere.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free?

There is only one free-to-air broadcaster with the rights to Liverpool vs Arsenal and that's IdmanTV, which operates in Azerbaijan and Turkey. Streaming is available on their website.

You could also technically watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free with a free trial for Fubo, which carries USA Network in the States.

Geo-restrictions apply in both cases.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world" – Tom's Guide's NordVPN review. You can try it risk-free and you can bag a big discount in the process!

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK

Liverpool vs Arsenal is set to be shown live and in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm, with coverage set to begin at 4pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Liverpool vs Arsenal.

The cable channel doesn't have its own streaming service so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutter, like the ones below.

7-day free trial with Fubo Fubo costs $84.99 per month, but new customers can get it free for a whole week.

50% off your first month with Sling Sling Blue (from $45.99 a month) carries USA Network and is currently offering your first month half-price.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans down under can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match preview

Liverpool have got off to a winning start to the new season, but look somewhat more frail than the side that finished comfortably top of the table to claim the Premier League trophy last season.

Arne Slot's side have blown two-goal leads against Bournemouth and Newcastle - who spent the second half playing with ten men - only to win both games late on.

As much as that speaks highly of their character and attacking ability, Arsenal are unlikely to be as generous if Liverpool's defensive issues continue.

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market this summer to try and close last campaign's ten-point gap, with star striker Viktor Gyokeres, former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi, Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze among their recruits.

That summer business gives Arteta a somewhat deeper attack than was available to him last season, despite Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all being major doubts for this game.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that helps address Arsenal's issue of being very solid at the back but somewhat toothless up top.

They have shown both sides of their game this season, seeing out a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford on the opening weekend despite a Manchester United bombardment, then grinding Leeds United into dust with a 5-0 victory.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

A coward's guess: in truth we have absolutely no idea. Arteta tends to be conservative in big games, but that feels like the total opposite of how to exploit Liverpool's weaknesses. But then...playing very open plays into Liverpool's strengths.

It's either going to be absurdly cagey or loads of fun. We're going for the latter...especially as both league games between the two last season also finished 2-2.