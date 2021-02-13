Leicester City v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 13 February, 12.30pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to get their season back on track when they face Leicester on Saturday.

A 4-1 thumping by Manchester City last weekend was Liverpool’s third home defeat on the bounce. Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled in recent weeks, and now sit 10 points adrift of table-topping City, who have also played one game fewer than the Reds.

Liverpool now face a fight to qualify for the Champions League, but there is still more than enough quality and experience within the ranks for Klopp’s side to get over the line in that race. A victory here would be a real statement of intent, with Leicester among the teams also competing for a top-four finish.

Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Brighton in midweek to advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, a competition the club have never won. Leicester’s primary focus is the Premier League, however, with Rodgers desperate to get the Foxes into the Champions League. It has been an excellent season so far for Leicester, but a dramatic drop-off last term saw them slip out of the top four late on. With the race much more congested this time around, Champions League qualification is not theirs yet.

Ozan Kabak could make his debut for Liverpool at centre-back, with Jordan Henderson restored to midfield. With Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the rest of the campaign, Klopp will hope that Kabak can fill the void at least temporarily. Diogo Jota is sidelined until next month, while Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to the team as he continues to build up his fitness.

Jamie Vardy started against Brighton in midweek, which suggests he will be on the pitch from the first whistle on Saturday.

Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana are all out with thigh injuries, while James Justin is a doubt after feeling a “pop in his knee” on Wednesday. Wes Morgan is sidelined with a back problem, and Ayoze Perez will need to be assessed after sustaining a knock in the FA Cup win.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

