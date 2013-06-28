Leverkusen sign defender Spahic from Sevilla

The 32-year-old centre-back, who went out on loan to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala in February, had agreed a two-year contract, Leverkusen said on their website.

While neither club disclosed financial details, Spahic is valued at 3 million euros on transfermarkt.com, which tracks football deals.

"Emir Spahic is skillful and strong in challenges," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said.

"He also has outstanding technical ability and is very good in the air," added the former German international.

"He'll help us to achieve our targets in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and, of course, the Champions League."