Mavrias heads back to Panathinaikos on loan
Sunderland winger Charis Mavrias has returned to his former club Panathinaikos on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old has made only six first-team appearances for Sunderland since joining the Premier League club from Panathinaikos in August 2013.
Greece international Mavrias has now been allowed to return to the Athens side for the remainder of the current campaign.
Panathinaikos are third in the Super League, eight points behind leaders Olympiacos.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.