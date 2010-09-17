McFadden out for foreseeable future
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Birmingham City's Scotland striker James McFadden faces a long spell on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments in training, the Premier League club said on Friday.
"McFadden will see a specialist on Monday with a view to surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future," the Midlands club said on their website.
"(He) sustained cruciate ligament damage to his left knee in training today."
The 27-year-old is a regular in the Scotland squad and featured in both of their Euro 2012 qualifying matches against Lithuania and Liechtenstein earlier this month.
