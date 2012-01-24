Pastore out for up to four weeks
Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore will be out of action for up to four weeks after suffering a thigh muscle tear in Friday's French Cup win over Sable sur Sarthe.
"The MRI [scan] confirmed a lesion... in the left thigh. The injury will require at least three to four weeks to heal," the club said in a statement.
The Argentine became a French record signing when he joined the ambitious Qatari-backed club for 42 million euros from Palermo in August.
