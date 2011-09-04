Wilshere ruled out for two more months

"I can confirm I will be out for around 2-3 months. I am working hard in the gym to stay fit and I am gutted but I will be back stronger," Wilshere wrote on Twitter.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury during Arsenal's pre-season tour and missed the first three Premier League matches of the season from which the London club gathered only one point.

Arsenal sold midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri before the end of the last transfer window and, although they signed Mikel Arteta and Yossi Benayoun, Wilshere's prolonged absence is another serious blow for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger.