Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager to reach 1,000 days at one club?

12 minutes on the clock, 109 managers to guess. How many can you name?

1,000 days works out at around two years and eight months' time. Not many football managers last that long anymore.

Especially in the Premier League, where the cut and thrust is relentless. Every season, we see sackings across the spectrum - those that we saw coming, those that we didn't.

Which makes the likes of Wenger and Ferguson even more magic. This pair locked horns with one another across three separate decades - and we might never see that again.

Today, we're looking for any manager of any Premier League side who managed to hit the milestone of 1,000 days in charge - or 2.7 years. There are only just slightly more than 100 of them, in 30 years. That's brutal...

