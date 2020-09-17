Ranked! The Premier League's reported top five earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when his return to Tottenham is confirmed.

Reported to be on an eye-popping £500,000 per week at Real Madrid, let's look at the current top wages in the Premier League.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

✍️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020

Fresh from inspiring Mikel Arteta’s side to the FA Cup and Community Shield, the Arsenal captain this week finally put pen to paper on a new and improved three-year deal worth a reported £375,000 per week.

2. David De Gea (Manchester United)

United made the Spain international the world’s best-paid goalkeeper last September, ending widespread speculation about his future – albeit temporarily. Dean Henderson’s return to the club after shining for Sheffield United has put pressure on the position of a player said to be earning around £375,000 per week.

3. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

While you might question the logic of paying Aubameyang so much at 31 – the same age as Bale – the Gunners are surely going to get better value out of him than Ozil. The World Cup winner has not been playing under Arteta and still has a year to run on his £350,000 weekly wages.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s standout player (handout)

The reigning PFA Player of the Year is reported to be on £330,000 per week at Manchester City when guaranteed bonuses are factored in. Talks are reportedly under way about extending the Belgian star’s deal at the Etihad Stadium.

5. Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz x The Pride of London. 🤝#HiKaipic.twitter.com/OsXXaRQhFM— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 5, 2020

The biggest signing of the summer to date, the Germany international is reportedly taking home a weekly salary of £310,000. The 21-year-old joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to £70million at the start of the month and made his debut against Brighton on Monday.

