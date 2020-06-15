Massimo Donati leaves Kilmarnock

Massimo Donati’s role as Kilmarnock assistant manager has come to an end.

The club announced the former Celtic midfielder had left his position on the coaching staff “by mutual consent”.

The Italian joined Killie last summer as part of Angelo Alessio’s coaching team and continued under Alex Dyer.

A club statement read: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Massimo for all his efforts during his time at Rugby Park and wish him all the best for the future.”