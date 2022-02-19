Brighton v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton v Burnley live stream, Saturday 19 February, 3pm GMT

Burnley will be seeking only their second win of the Premier League season when they travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche has been pleased with his team’s performances in recent weeks, but that all-important victory remains elusive. Burnley have achieved creditable draws with Arsenal and Manchester United, while their crunch relegation clash with Watford also finished all square.

A fourth consecutive stalemate last weekend would have been a fair result as the Clarets hosted Burnley, but Fabinho’s first-half goal was the only time the net rippled all afternoon. Dyche’s side deserved to take something from the game, but a failure to take their chances – especially in the opening 45 minutes – proved fatal.

Brighton were victorious last weekend, as goals from Neal Maupay and Adam Webster earned them a 2-0 win at Watford. However, the same scoreline went against them in a rearranged fixture at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Brighton remain in the top half of the table, though, and Graham Potter’s side could even climb above Tottenham and into eighth place if results go their way this weekend.

Brighton will have to make do without Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu through injury, while Lewis Dunk is suspended following his red card in midweek. Alexis Mac Allister has shaken off a knock and is in contention to start. Tariq Lamptey could return to the XI after beginning the loss to United among the substitutes.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Matej Vydra, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor. Wout Weghorst, the January signing who has made an impressive start to life in Lancashire, is set to be involved after a knock on the hip last time out.

Dyche stated on Thursday that he will not be making wholesale changes to Burnley’s approach, so we can expect more of the same from the hosts here.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February. See below for international broadcast options.

