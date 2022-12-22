Premier League kits 2023/24: Every home and away shirt rumoured so far

Premier League kits 2023/24 seem a long way off – you've probably only just got your current season's top.

We've only just got over all the World Cup shirts, too – but kit manufacturers have already begun work on next season's threads. The wheels are put in motion as soon as the autumn before with leaks, rumours and reports cropping up throughout the year.

So here's what to plan your summer 2023's shopping habits around…

Premier League kits 2023/24: Everything we know about next season's shirts

Arsenal

Arsenal home

The last Arsenal shirt to have gold logos was the 2005/06 home shirt (Image credit: PA)

Arsenal's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

As ever, the home is expected to be red and white, though it's rumoured to be the first Arsenal shirt since 2006 to have gold logos instead of white. Reports also suggest that it could have raglan sleeves for the first time in this current kit deal.

Arsenal away

Next season's Arsenal away shirt could be the brightest yellow since the Invincibles' away shirt of 2003/04 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Little is known so far of Arsenal's away shirt for 2023/24 – though it's rumoured that this one is going to have a fluorescent yellow colouring.

The last two Gunners home shirts have had a stripped back crest, too, featuring just the cannon as opposed to the full badge. It could be that this new top follows suit – while the last two Arsenal away shirts have doubled up as goalkeeper kits. This could be the same once more, too.

Arsenal third

Nothing is known so far about the new Arsenal third shirt for 2023/24. We should expect it to be darker than the other two, however – perhaps either a deep navy or black.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa home

The new Aston Villa badge (Image credit: Aston Villa)

Aston Villa's kits for the 2023/24 season are expected to be made by Kappa (opens in new tab).

Nothing is known so far yet about Villa's home shirt – but it is set to be the first to feature the new round logo that was revealed this year.

Aston Villa away

Nothing is known yet about Aston Villa's away shirt for next season.

Aston Villa third

Nothing is known yet about Aston Villa's third shirt for next season.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth home

Bournemouth's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Bournemouth away

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's away shirt for next season.

Bournemouth third

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's third shirt for next season.

Brentford

Brentford home

Brentford are entering a new kit cycle for the home shirt of 2023/24, after two years of the current model (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

Brentford's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

It will, however, be the first new Brentford home kit for two years. Upon promotion to the Premier League, the club announced that they were sticking with the design for two seasons rather than the traditional kit cycle of just one.

Brentford away

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's away shirt for next season.

Brentford third

Nothing is known yet about Bournemouth's third shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion home

Brighton & Hove Albion's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Nike (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Brighton & Hove Albion away

Nothing is known yet about Brighton's away shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion third

Brighton's away kit for the 2022/23 season (Image credit: Nike / Brighton)

In recent seasons, Brighton have followed a pattern of relegating their away shirt to become the third shirt of the following season. If this trend is continued, we should expect their bright orange shirt of 2022/23 to become the third jersey for 2023/24.

Chelsea

Chelsea home

Chelsea's last home shirt to feature gold logos was worn in the Europa League-winning campaign of 2012/13 (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea's kits for the 2023/24 are set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

The Blues are rumoured to be incorporating gold into the shirt for the first time since the 2012/13 season in which the club won the Europa League. White and black may also be used as secondary colours.

Chelsea away

The exact Nike shade "soar blue" was used in last season's Barcelona home shirt – now it's set to feature in Chelsea's away jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little is known so far about the Chelsea away shirt for 2022/23 but the rumours are fascinating. According to reports, the shirt is set to be "soar blue", making it a similar colour to Chelsea home shirts, while the badge is rumoured to be black and white. This could lead to an interesting all-over graphic for the top.

The Chelsea third shirt for 2023/24 is rumoured to be a pale mint green colour, as used by Blues shirts in the late 1980s.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home

Crystal Palace's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Macron (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Crystal Palace away

Nothing is known yet about Crystal Palace's away shirt for next season.

Crystal Palace third

Nothing is known yet about Crystal Palace's third shirt for next season.

Everton

Everton home

Everton's deal with Hummel has been extended (Image credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Everton's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

In October, the Toffees extended their deal with the Danish manufacturer through to the end of 2024, meaning that next year will definitely see more Hummel Everton tops.

Everton away

Nothing is known yet about Everton's away shirt for next season.

Everton third

Nothing is known yet about Everton's third shirt for next season.

Fulham

Fulham home

Fulham's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Fulham away

Nothing is known yet about Fulham's away shirt for next season.

Fulham third

The Fulham away shirt for 2022/23 (Image credit: Fulham)

In recent seasons, Fulham have followed a pattern of relegating their away shirt to become the third shirt of the following season. If this trend is continued, we should expect their bright teal and navy shirt of 2022/23 to become the third jersey for 2023/24.

Leeds United

Leeds United home

Leeds United's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Leeds United away

Nothing is known yet about Leeds' away shirt for next season.

Leeds United third

Nothing is known yet about Leeds' third shirt for next season.

Leicester City

Leicester City home

Leicester City could well strike a new kit deal, having been with Adidas since 2018 (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Leicester City away

Nothing is known yet about Leicester's away shirt for next season.

Leicester City third

Nothing is known yet about Leicester's third shirt for next season.

Liverpool

Liverpool home

The new Liverpool shirt could be fairly similar to the last – only with more white (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Despite Nike using teal as a secondary shade for their first home effort for the Reds and orange for the second, the American brand is rumoured to be combining plain, old red and white once again for the Merseysiders' home shirt, for the second season in a row.

Liverpool away

Liverpool are returning to green and white for their away threads, according to rumours (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT)

Liverpool's new away shirt for next year is rumoured to be a combination of bright green and white in a graphic, all-over pattern. The shirt will likely have black logos, too.

Liverpool third

Purple may well feature on the new Liverpool third shirt (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool's third shirt for 2023/24 will see the Reds go for a purple, according to reports. Purple was last used by the club during their Warrior years, with this top being a lilac-like shade for something plainer than the jazzy away effort.

Manchester City

Manchester City home

2023/24 could see Manchester City return to just sky blue and white on their home top (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Puma (opens in new tab).

After this season's effort which has integrated a dark red for a classic look, next season's shirts are rumoured to be returning to just sky blue and white.

Manchester City away

Man City might be donning another white away shirt next season (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City's away shirt for 2023/24 will again see the Eastlanders return to white, according to reports. Puma have released a number of white away shirts for Pep Guardiola's side with the newest said to have a dark red shade as the secondary colour.

Manchester City third

Manchester Cathedral is an influence on the new Manchester City third shirt, apparently (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City's third shirt for next season is apparently going to be a dark grey and dark blue mix, with a print of Manchester Cathedral across the top itself.

Manchester United

Manchester United home

Manchester United haven't had centred logos on their shirts for 20 years (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Manchester United's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Adidas (opens in new tab).

Not a lot is known about the new United home shirt but it is expected to have a heavy mix of white and black once again, similar to this season's shirts. Some rumours suggest that the badge, Adidas logo and sponsor could be centred, while a new sponsor will be found, with TeamViewer ending their deal early.

Manchester United away

United's away shirt for next season is rumoured to be a first for the club, with a dark green that almost looks grey to the naked eye being the main colour. Red and white are reportedly going to be included for the accents and trim.

Manchester United third

Manchester United may well introduce a colour never seen before for the new third shirt (Image credit: Getty)

Nothing is known yet of the Manchester United third kit for next season – though we can expect it to be lighter than the other two in shade, following recent trends from Adidas. With white used as the away colour this season, it's possible that Adidas will introduce a new shade that haven't used before.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United home

That badge could be one of many things to change, Bruno… (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nothing is known yet of the Newcastle United kits for 2023/24, with rumours pointing to a new kit manufacturer and sponsor.

The Magpies have had Castore (opens in new tab) now since 2020 and the deal is currently set to run until 2024 – but with Newcastle having since been taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, all commercial deals are under review. With Newcastle having big ambitions commercially, it seems likely that either Nike, Adidas, New Balance or Puma will step in.

Meanwhile, Fun88's sponsorship is ending two years earlier than planned. The much-maligned gambling logo is despised by the Toon support and is the lowest-earning sponsorship deal in the Premier League at £6.5 million per season.

Newcastle also have the oldest badge in the league. With talk of the badge potentially getting an update (opens in new tab) after over three decades, this may well be a part of an aesthetic overhaul of the club as a brand.

Newcastle United away

Nothing is known yet about Newcastle's away shirt for next season.

Newcastle United third

Nothing is known yet about Newcastle's third shirt for next season.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest home

A sponsor will surely return for Forest's next home shirt (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Macron (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season just yet – but after Forest failing to secure a sponsor after coming up to the Premier League via the play-offs, it seems likely that the Tricky Trees will once again get a branding logo splashed across the shirts next time around.

Nottingham Forest away

Nothing is known yet about Forest's away shirt for next season.

Nottingham Forest third

Nothing is known yet about Forest's third shirt for next season.

Southampton

Southampton home

Southampton's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Hummel (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Southampton away

Nothing is known yet about Southampton's away shirt for next season.

Southampton third

Nothing is known yet about Southampton's third shirt for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home

It looks like yellow will be omitted for the next Spurs home shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur's kits for 2023/24 are set to be made by Nike (opens in new tab).

Little is known so far about the shirts so far but theories online suggest that Nike are set to give their customary volt yellow a break as a secondary colour, having used it prominently on this season's home top. Navy will likely feature, while there are rumours that this shirt could have iridescent logos similar to the Lionesses home shirt of Euro 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur away

Nike introduced iridescent logos to Tottenham team wear in 2019/20 – and could resurrect them next year (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham's away kit for 2023/24 is rumoured to be a dark purple with a lighter shade for accents. Apparently, Nike are going to use iridescent logos for the shirt too, similarly to Barcelona's top of 2021/22 (opens in new tab).

In recent years, Spurs away shirts have reflected the anthem jacket of that season. With the anthem jacket this time around having a busy pattern of circles and lines. It will be the third year in a row that the club have had a loud change strip with an all-over print.

Tottenham Hotspur third

This is the last time that Tottenham had anything even close to beige on an away kit (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Spurs' third shirt for 2023/24 is apparently going to be a beige colour, which will be a first for the north Londoners.

West Ham United

West Ham United home

West Ham United's kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Umbro (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

West Ham United away

Nothing is known yet about West Ham's away shirt for next season.

West Ham United third

Nothing is known yet about West Ham's third shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers home

Wolverhampton Wanderers' kits for 2023/24 are expected to be made by Castore (opens in new tab). Nothing is known yet about the home shirt for next season, though.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away

Nothing is known yet about Wolves' away shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third

Nothing is known yet about Wolves' third shirt for next season.