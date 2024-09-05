The Ultimate Southampton quiz
Fancy an Ultimate Southampton quiz? Calling all Saints for the challenge
It’s football quiz time. How about the ultimate Southampton quiz?
The Saints have been marching on for quite some time in their own unique way. Southampton have caught the eye in the Premier League in recent years – but this is a quiz that doesn’t stick solely to the top flight.
So how much do you know about this south coast giant? Let’s see, eh?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
40 questions are coming up on all things Southampton Football Club. We’ve given you no time limit, either.
And since we’re being nice, you’re welcome to a hint on every question. That’s right – just sign into Kwizly to activate the option to get rid of one of the wrong answers.
We’re going to be talking Ballon d’Or winners and Ballon d’Or imposters. Cup final wins and losses. Promotions, relegations and everything in between.
Share with your mates and show us your score @FourFourTwo. Let’s get into it!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Southampton quiz
More Southampton quizzes and Premier League quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Quiz! Can you name every country Gareth Bale has ever scored against for Wales?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?
Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.