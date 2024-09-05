It’s football quiz time. How about the ultimate Southampton quiz?

The Saints have been marching on for quite some time in their own unique way. Southampton have caught the eye in the Premier League in recent years – but this is a quiz that doesn’t stick solely to the top flight.

So how much do you know about this south coast giant? Let’s see, eh?

40 questions are coming up on all things Southampton Football Club. We’ve given you no time limit, either.

And since we’re being nice, you’re welcome to a hint on every question. That’s right – just sign into Kwizly to activate the option to get rid of one of the wrong answers.

We’re going to be talking Ballon d’Or winners and Ballon d’Or imposters. Cup final wins and losses. Promotions, relegations and everything in between.

Share with your mates and show us your score @FourFourTwo. Let’s get into it!



The Ultimate Southampton quiz

