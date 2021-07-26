What are the Premier League stadiums for 2021/22?

The vast majority of matches were played behind closed doors last season, so clubs are excited about welcoming back supporters on a regular basis.

The familiar sights and sounds of a typical Premier League match were missing as Manchester City regained the title from Liverpool.

At the other end of the table, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United were relegated, each finishing a long way from survival.

Players, coaches and officials were forced to adjust to a strange and unsettlingly quiet atmosphere at stadiums across the country, which minimised the effect of home advantage.

After a difficult start, Pep Guardiola’s side found their rhythm, winning 13 consecutive league games to catapult them into top spot.

It was a position they never surrendered from then on, with local rivals Manchester United 12 points adrift in second.

In the coming season, Norwich City’s Carrow Road and Watford’s Vicarage Road will play host to Premier League football once more after both sides sealed automatic promotion.

Play-off winners Brentford will be competing in the top flight for the first time since 1947, using their new home, the Brentford Community Stadium.

Here are the 20 Premier League stadiums for the upcoming season:

Arsenal – Emirates Stadium

Aston Villa – Villa Park

Brentford – Brentford Community Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion – American Express Community Stadium

Burnley – Turf Moor

Chelsea – Stamford Bridge

Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park

Everton – Goodison Park

Leeds United – Elland Road

Leicester City – King Power Stadium

Liverpool – Anfield

Manchester City – Etihad Stadium

Manchester United – Old Trafford

Newcastle United – St. James’ Park

Norwich City – Carrow Road

Southampton – St. Mary’s

Tottenham Hotspur – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Watford – Vicarage Road

West Ham United – London Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux Stadium