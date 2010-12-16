Andersen named new Larissa coach
ATHENS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Former Mainz coach Jorn Andersen has agreed to take charge of Greek Super League strugglers Larissa, the club said on Thursday.
Larissa had held talks with former Fulham and Coventry City manager Chris Coleman but the Welshman failed to agree terms.
That prompted Larissa to turn to Andersen who has signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the Thessaly club.
Andersen has experience in Greece having coached Skoda Xanthi during the 2007-08 season.
He led Mainz to promotion to the Bundesliga but despite his success, he was sacked just before the start of the 2009/10 season.
Andersen faces a tough challenge as Larissa, who despite recently opening a brand new and impressive 16,000 capacity stadium, are rooted to the bottom of the table with 11 points from 14 matches.
