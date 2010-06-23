Bisoli named new Cagliari boss

Serie A coach of the year Allegri was sacked by the Sardinians after a row in April and was chosen by Milan to replace Leonardo, who departed after leading the Rossoneri to third in Serie A in his only season in charge.

Cagliari at first refused to release Allegri from his contract despite his sacking but the appointment of Bisoli means Milan may now be close to naming their man.

Cagliari said in a statement that Bisoli would be presented to the media as their coach now he has ended his relationship with Cesena, having led the modest club from the third tier to Serie A in the last two seasons.

Italy's soccer finance watchdog has reported Cesena for irregularities but their participation in the top-flight next season is not at risk at this stage.

Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani has said there is no rush in confirming Allegri and has been busy looking for players with Sevilla's Brazil striker Luis Fabiano again top of his wish list.