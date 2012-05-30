Braga part company with coach Jardim

"Braga and coach Leonardo Jardim agreed to terminate their contract by mutual consent," Braga said in a statement.

Braga, who finished third in the league this season, have in the last few years shaken up the long-standing dominance of Porto, Benfica and Sporting.

Jardim took Braga to the top of the standings in March but they were eventually overtaken by Porto and Benfica in the closing stages of the season.

"Jardim will be part of yet another page of Braga's successes. The objectives he achieved rank him among the best," Braga said.

Braga reached the Europa League final last year and finished second in the league in 2010 under previous coach Domingos Paciencia.