BREAKING NEWS: Coloccini red rescinded as FA charge Newcastle
Fabricio Coloccini has his red card from the Wear-Tyne derby rescinded but Newcastle face an FA charge for failing to control their players.
Newcastle United defender Fabricio Coloccini will not serve a one-match ban after a successful appeal against his red card in Sunday's 3-0 Wear-Tyne derby defeat to Sunderland.
However, his club have been charged for failing to control their players during the match by the Football Association.
