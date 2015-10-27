Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Coloccini red rescinded as FA charge Newcastle

Fabricio Coloccini has his red card from the Wear-Tyne derby rescinded but Newcastle face an FA charge for failing to control their players.

Newcastle United defender Fabricio Coloccini will not serve a one-match ban after a successful appeal against his red card in Sunday's 3-0 Wear-Tyne derby defeat to Sunderland.

However, his club have been charged for failing to control their players during the match by the Football Association.