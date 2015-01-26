Carver to lead Newcastle until end of season
Newcastle United have put John Carver in charge of the first team until the end of the season, it was announced on Monday.
Carver, a lifelong fan of the club, was given the reins on an interim basis earlier this month when Alan Pardew left to become Crystal Palace manager.
Having made no secret of his desire to be given the job on a full-time basis, Carver has now been afforded the chance to impress owner Mike Ashley in the final 16 games of the Premier League season.
