Conceicao named new Nantes coach

Sergio Conceicao has signed a two-year deal as the new head coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Nantes.

The former Portugal international replaces Rene Girard, who was relieved of his duties last week.

Conceicao takes over a side sitting second from bottom in the table, with just two points from their past seven league outings.

The 42-year-old has held previous roles at Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes in his homeland. He will be in the stands for Saturday's home fixture with Caen and will be presented to the media on Sunday.