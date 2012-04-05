Conte: Crucial time in the season

Milan currently lead Serie A by just two points with Juventus breathing down their necks in second place with just eight games remaining.

The Rossoneri’s 1-1 draw with Catania allowed Conte’s side to make up ground in the title race following their 3-0 win over Napoli last weekend.

And the former Juventus midfielder has vowed to push Milan until the very last kick of the season.

"We have to continue to look ahead," Conte told Gazzetta dello Sportahead of their trip to Palermo on Saturday.

"AC Milan will need to sweat each Sunday for the Scudetto and they will have to spit blood until the end.

"This is a crucial time in the season and I don't want any relaxation from my players. We have to give everything we have in our remaining eight games.

"If a team does finish above us in the standings then we will be the first to applaud them, but so far no-one has been able to beat us."