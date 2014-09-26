Cordoba leaves role as Inter team manager

Cordoba, 38, retired in 2012 after 13 years with the Serie A giants before moving into the backroom staff.

He won multiple league titles and cups at the club, including the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League.

In a statement, Inter paid tribute to Cordoba and confirmed his departure.

"FC Internazionale and Ivan Cordoba announce that they have mutually agreed to end their working relationship," the statement read.

"FC Internazionale would like to pay tribute to an unforgettable player and a great man. We wish him all the best for the future."