Deschamps to remain with Marseille

"I can officially confirm that Didier Deschamps will stay at Olympique Marseille," Vincent Labrune, the chairman of the club's supervisory board, told Reuters.

Deschamps, who led France to a 1998 World Cup-Euro 2000 double, joined Marseille in 2009 as a replacement for Belgian Eric Gerets on a three-year-deal.

Media reports had linked him to a possible move to AS Roma.

"I always said Didier Deschamps would stay and respect his contract," Marseille president Jean-Claude Dassier said on the club website.

Under Deschamps, Marseille won Ligue 1 and the League Cup last season. They won the League Cup again this year and finished the Ligue 1 season as runners-up to Lille.