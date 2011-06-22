Espanyol sign Mexico defender Moreno
By app
MADRID - Espanyol have signed Mexico defender Hector Moreno from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said in a statement.
The 23-year-old, who is on duty with Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States, had been with the Dutch side since 2008.
Local media reported Espanyol had agreed to pay around four million euros.
Moreno helped AZ win the Dutch league title in 2009 and won the Under-17s World Cup with Mexico in 2005.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.