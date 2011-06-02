Fernandez quits as Auxerre coach
By app
PARIS - Coach Jean Fernandez has left AJ Auxerre, fuelling media speculation he could replace Didier Deschamps at Olympique Marseille.
"I made my decision on Wednesday evening. I have decided to leave," Fernandez told the website of the local newspaper L'Yonne Republicaine on Thursday.
"It was a difficult choice. I hesitated a lot because you don't wipe off five years of your life easily."
Fernandez, who joined from Marseille in 2006, has been linked with a return to the 2010 Ligue 1 champions in the event Deschamps quits as coach.
"I have not decided yet where I'm going," said Fernandez.
