Fernandez quits as Auxerre coach

"I made my decision on Wednesday evening. I have decided to leave," Fernandez told the website of the local newspaper L'Yonne Republicaine on Thursday.

"It was a difficult choice. I hesitated a lot because you don't wipe off five years of your life easily."

Fernandez, who joined from Marseille in 2006, has been linked with a return to the 2010 Ligue 1 champions in the event Deschamps quits as coach.

"I have not decided yet where I'm going," said Fernandez.