The Big Football Quiz of 2022: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

The Lionesses stole the headlines in 2022, proving that the men have some catching up to do when it comes to winning major tournament finals.

We also had a winter World Cup for the first time ever as Lionel Messi finally got his moment in Qatar, with what can only be described as one of the greatest football matches to have ever taken place at the Lusail Stadium.

How much more can you remember about 2022, well, we are about to find out, as we here at FourFourTwo have produced another episode of our 'Big Football Quiz' with plenty of trivia set to cast your minds back.

It's time to put your money where your mouth is, so how many of our 20 questions can you answer correctly?

There is also no time to rush this football quiz, so take your time and relax, with an unlimited time limit available.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

