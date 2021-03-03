Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 3 March, 6pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to build on Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Burnley when they take on Fulham in a London derby on Wednesday.

Gareth Bale was the star of the show at the weekend, scoring twice and providing an assist in only his third Premier League start since rejoining Spurs on a season-long loan. The victory over Burnley was one of Tottenham’s most impressive performances of the last few months, and Bale’s role in it has given the club’s fans hope that they can end the season strongly.

Jose Mourinho’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four, though: currently eighth in the table, they are six points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot as things stand.

Fulham will have been a little disappointed to only draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace at the weekend. The Cottagers created the better chances at Selhurst Park, but a failure to take any of them meant they headed home with just a solitary point.

Fulham are edging closer to safety, but they remain three points behind 17th place going into the midweek round of fixtures. With just four wins to their name all season, Scott Parker’s side must start turning one point into three more often.

Bale will hope to keep his place in the starting line-up after his man-of-the-match display last time out. Serge Aurier is available again, which means Giovani Lo Celso is the only absentee for Tottenham. Eric Dier faces a battle to get back into the team at centre-back after Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez helped Tottenham keep a clean sheet against Sean Dyche’s charges.

Fulham have Aleksandar Mitrovic available once more, but January addition Josh Maja will probably get the nod up top here. Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee problem and reserve goalkeeper Marek Rodak is also missing.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus.

