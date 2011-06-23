Gasperini in frame for Inter job

Current coach Leonardo, whose side lost the Serie A title last term for the first time in six seasons, is poised to leave after just six months because he wants a less hands-on role as sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain.

"The candidates are the same as yesterday, you will know everything by the weekend," Moratti told reporters.

Inter's owner had confirmed on Wednesday that Gasperini, who was sacked by perennial mid-table side Genoa early last season, was one of the favourites.

A series of coaches including Marcelo Bielsa, new Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas and Fiorentina's Sinisa Mihajlovic have slipped from the 2010 European champions' grasp.

Moratti has also joked he could keep hold of Leonardo, his third coach in a year, if he fails to find anyone else as the Brazilian is still contracted to Inter and has not completed his move to former club PSG.