Gasperini hopeful that Sneijder will stay put

Sneijder, 27, has reportedly been interesting Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, yet Gasperini is optimistic about his chances of retaining the player, who is contracted to Inter until 2015.

In his first press conference since succeeding Leonardo, the former Genoa manager said: "It's tough to say what Sneijder will do, but the club is doing everything it can to hold on to him.

"I have no doubt that Sneijder is a great player. It's difficult to know what can happen in the next 50 days of the transfer market. Inter wants to become even stronger.

"Two years ago, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic left the club but the team was strengthened and became even stronger.

"Wesley's situation does not worry me. In recent years, Inter have made fewer mistakes in the transfer market than other clubs and have made the best choices. Hence, I can only be optimistic."

By Charlie Skillen