Ghana close to naming new coach

"The process is moving along swiftly and we hope to be able to announce something by the end of the month," Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi told Reuters in Cairo on Tuesday.

Former Portugal manager Humberto Coelho, Serbian Goran Stevanovic and local Herbert Addo are left in the running. Former World Cup winner Marcel Desailly, the French international born in Ghana, took himself off a shortlist of candidates that Ghana announced last month, saying he had had no official contact about the job.

Coelho, who has also previously coached Morocco, South Korea and Tunisia, met Ghana officials last week and told the Portuguese news agency Lusa he had fruitful discussions.

"It would be a challenge to take up the job," he said.

Rajevac was in Cairo on Monday to receive an award as Africa's Coach of the Year, after taking Ghana to the last eight of the World Cup in South Africa and the final of the African Nations Cup in Angola earlier in the year. He is now coaching at Al Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.