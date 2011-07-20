Goalkeeper Muslera agrees Galatasaray deal
ISTANBUL - Galatasaray have signed Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera from Lazio in a five-year deal, the Turkish club said on Wednesday.
Muslera, who will receive two million euros annually from the Turkish side, is currently representing his country at the Copa America in Argentina.
On Saturday he saved a penalty from Argentine striker Carlos Tevez to knock the hosts out of the tournament and on Tuesday the 25-year-old helped Uruguay beat Peru 2-0 to reach the final where they will play either Paraguay or Venezuela.
