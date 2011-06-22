Granada boss handed four-match ban
MADRID - The coach of newly promoted Granada will have to watch the first four La Liga matches from the stands after being sent off in the second division play-off final, the Spanish football federation said in a statement.
Fabriciano Gonzalez Penelas, 'Fabri', was dismissed in the 88th minute of Saturday's second leg for protesting a decision by one of the referee's assistants, leaving his technical area, grabbing him with both arms and entering the field of play.
Granada drew 1-1 away to Elche on Saturday to win the play-off final on the away goals rule after having drawn the first leg 0-0.
The Andalucian club return to the top-flight after a 35-year absence having won consecutive promotions from the Spanish third tier and the second divisions.
They went up with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.
